To the Editor:

We have started to be inundated with attack ads by the Abbott campaign full of misrepresentation. Our current governor in Texas is portraying his opponent, Beto O’Rourke, as being dangerous for Texas because of statements he made following George Floyd’s murder by cops. His own record shows that the children and citizens are already endangered by his support of making guns more available with little or no local control. His response to the Uvalde massacre has been no action. Why?

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.