We have started to be inundated with attack ads by the Abbott campaign full of misrepresentation. Our current governor in Texas is portraying his opponent, Beto O’Rourke, as being dangerous for Texas because of statements he made following George Floyd’s murder by cops. His own record shows that the children and citizens are already endangered by his support of making guns more available with little or no local control. His response to the Uvalde massacre has been no action. Why?
His energy policies led to the deaths of hundreds who froze to death in February of 2021.
His anti-mask policies punishing local counties for supporting masking during the height of the pandemic likely led to several thousand deaths. While Texans die, his focus is on fighting culture wars instead of trying to solve actual problems. Your health and well being mean nothing to this authoritarian governor.
Who truly is dangerous for Texas? Facts tend to say it’s our current governor. Vote for change, vote blue! Your life may depend on it; your children’s lives may depend on it.
