To the Editor:
The arrival of Pope Benedict XVI as pope broke the stigma of a quote that “whoever enters a conclave thinking they will be elected pope, will leave a cardinal.”
For the second time in a row, a non-Italian was elected to the papacy. He arrived being a well known cardinal who had been in the Vatican inner circle 25 years. After all the scandals (sexual and financial) that were not completely addressed in the previous administrations, all thought that life would continue as usual until Benedict’s death. And, for a time it did — though many priests and few bishops were laicized (commonly known as defrocked) for sexual misconduct and any priest who got married was given the same treatment as guilty pedophile clergy by being dismissed from any ministry or parish participation other than merely going to church.
Then, just short of eight years as pope, Benedict resigned.
It had been so long (600 years) since a pope had done this, many forgot that Canon Law (Catholic Church law) number 332 states, “If it happens that the Roman Pontiff resigns his office, it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone.” The last part is because he is the highest authority and needs nobody to approve his resignation.
Thus, Benedict XVI was reigning in a situation that all thought would remain the status quo and left a revolutionary by the mere act of resigning! The Catholic Church has a mandatory retirement age for priests at 75, and bishops and cardinals may request to retire at 80. The last of which cannot vote in a conclave (papal election) if they are 80 or over.
Working literally to death should cease as a philosophy in all government positions; give to the next generation a chance to lead or work. It is not a question of “age shaming”, but not knowing when to walk away. I believe if people have not made or reached their objectives by a maximum of age 75, they should retire.
In Baumholder I met up with a man that 20 years prior was also in Garmisch, Germany. The man was (at our second meeting) in his 70s. When I asked him how he envisioned his retirement or what he was going to do, his eyes widened as he shockingly stated, “God ... have no earthly idea!”
Our government is filled with many people that on active duty we called “the Cling Ons,” as they did not want to leave until they were made to do so.
Compulsory retirement at age 75 as opposed to term limits should be law in government service. And especially as something ceases to be fun anymore, then leave earlier.
I retired in my 50s and among all the ratings I have received from my superiors, I appreciated a major general who wanted to see the following phrase on all his officers’ goals: “Have fun!”
Since then, on all my ratings and those of my soldiers, I included that phrase. Because really, if a job is such a drudgery and the only value added in continuing is a higher pension — leave! Have a plan for fun elsewhere.
Paul Passamonti
retired Army major
Killeen
