Republicans are so quick to blame the president for gas prices when they rise but are suddenly quiet when the price goes lower. However, gas prices are based on cost to refine the oil, the price of crude and its availability (Exxon is drilling fewer wells). Then there are both federal and state taxes.

dailymajor

Pam, if what you say is true (which all of what you say is not, some being speculation and guessing), why, ..when the Republicans were in power,.. at peace with the world, with a strong, stable, robust economy,,,,why didn't the oil companies try to gouge the American people then?

