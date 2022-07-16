To the Editor:
The First Amendment guarantees us the right to free speech. However, you are not free to shout “fire” in a crowded room or to threaten anyone.
This amendment also says we have the right to assemble peacefully and to “petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
However, the Supreme Court says we are not free to assemble in front of their houses because they do not wish to be “influenced.” Is that not the purpose of “redress of grievances?”
The Second Amendment refers to a “well-regulated militia.” However, NRA and gun right supporters define the Second Amendment leaving out “well-regulated militia.” They only see that their right to own weapons of war “shall not be abridged.”
Chuck Nissley
Temple
The Supreme Court cannot make laws, Congress does so it was Congress not the Supreme Court that said you cannot protest in front of their houses. The second Amendment says "Well Regulated Militia". After the Revolutionary the Colonies did not have a standing army Militia meant civilians being armed in case of an attack of our soil.
