House Bill 1613 failed because Rep. Hugh Shine was doing what Rep. Brad Buckley had already tried for two successive legislative sessions: request money for the cities instead of asking for relief to overburdened taxpayers who have been funding this 100% disabled veterans tax exemption via higher property tax bills.
The failure of HB1613 to gain a Senate Finance hearing for the original bill is further evidence that the Senate is not going to give money without substantial reform of the exemption.
Sen. Joan Huffman twice asked how citizens who could clearly work could be exempted from all property taxes. She was being polite; her knowing glances with Senator Hancock during testimony suggested that she knows that extra taxes to maintain services for all are passed to those who pay.
When I testified at the Senate hearing, I said that despite the hollow proclamations of my city council that no extra taxes have been levied to others, the fact is that since 2018, the value of new growth properties brought onto the city tax base has been erased by the losses from the 100% DVHS exempted value.
Literally, this city each year loses more tax base value from increasing DVHS exemptions than it brings in from new properties, and that means for every year the tax rate has been set above the no-new-revenue rate, it is mathematically assured that an extra tax burden has been shifted to those who do pay.
Not since the FY2015 budget has the city tax rate been set below the no-new-revenue tax rate. The city should cease its misrepresentations this tax rate season.
Likewise, Rep Hugh Shine should cease asking for Texas handouts without bringing serious reform. And he’ll only do this when city council members have the moral courage to admit that they are passing extra taxes to others, acknowledge the complete immorality of doing so, and demand smart changes that are fair to all citizens.
