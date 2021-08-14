Reader says Heights city council should manage city budget better
To the Editor:
Our seemingly inefficient city council is preparing to raise property taxes in Harker Heights!
Why?Our city’s budget is affected by disabled retirees and reduced property taxes from them.
What do other cities do?
The city is responsible first for the health and welfare of its citizens. That includes maintaining fair services without placing financial burdens on those that they are serving.
We need parks, good roads, and other infrastructures, but our city must do it all by budgeting intelligently and carefully. We must not rely on state assistance for a large part of that.
We need to reduce unnecessary projects for the short term; pick them up later when the economy improves.
We need better management for our city.
Just like most other Texas cities.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
