To the Editor:
The taxpayers of Harker Heights are the ones bearing the brunt of the state’s failure to reimburse for exempted property tax revenue.
While the city might desire more money, it is the taxpayers who are burdened with an extra 24% of city tax rate to make up for the exempted taxes.
That’s not my calculation but the words and numbers of the city manager and the assistant city manager in emails and a Harker Heights Herald article, respectively, who affirmed that taxpayers today pay 13 cents of taxes over and above the 54.7 cents that the city says it is “effectively” running the city on.
State Rep. Brad Buckley has corroborated that Texas’ most senior leaders will not expand this reimbursement program directly to cities.
Likely the leaders have memories of the Hazelwood Act expansion, another feel-good bill with unintended budget consequences.
Meanwhile, Harker Heights taxpayers are left holding the short end of this “disproportionate impact” stick and deserve reimbursement.
The mayor says it might be time for “different angles” but he is not advocating for eliminating the benefit. Perhaps it is time to amend the benefit, which is clearly within the authority of the Legislature.
The Legislature should consider a range of options to bring this benefit back to its original intent which was a “gesture of gratitude” for those “completely unemployable” and “with limited means to earn an income.”
It does not need to be said that we’ve gotten far from this original intent.
We could get back to it by considering ideas like limiting future eligibility to the truly unemployable, capping the current exemption amount for all except the “completely unemployable,” limiting the ability to take increasingly higher full exemptions on “house trade-ups,” and establishing minimum “military service within Texas” residency requirements.
Another idea is to make this a Texas Veterans Commission program where fully disabled veterans make application for a voucher to pay their tax bill in full to their city and other tax entities.
The city is approaching nearly 1 of every 3 dollars of residential tax base being fully exempted.
I expect with the city’s least tax-base growth of all Bell County cities, substantially a result of a 10% increase in the number of 100% DV homes that resulted in a 20% increase of fully exempted tax value from the year before, this might be the year where something must give.
The KDH editor ponders that Harker Heights “could raise its property tax rate to compensate.”
Let us hope we never get to the point where a council with three of five members who benefit from this full exemption vote to raise fellow Citizens’ tax rates.
This Council last year raised tax revenue 8.4% to increase its reserves in anticipation of this increasing exemption gap; hurting taxpayers further by raising tax rates is incomprehensible.
The mayor is right. It is time for “different angles” but I suspect we must consider a substantially wider angle of ideas than the mayor might be pondering.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
