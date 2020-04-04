To the Editor:
You know what’s missing during the current emergency, the one thing that was evident in past national disasters,wars and the like: humor, music and dance.
We must lighten up, we must get away from the bad news; there’s enough news coverage already, too much.
Recall the World War II songs and movies. All were positive and made us want to smile, even if just for a while.
Humor and light entertainment are good for our mental state; in fact, necessary. I would love to see music programs like they had “back then” that showcased our best entertainers, of all kinds. Come on media, help us out.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
