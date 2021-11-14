To the Editor:
Okay, $7.5 billion has been allotted in the new infrastructure bill to build charging stations, at a cost of up to $100 each, maybe more.
These stations would be used to charge electric cars in 20 to 45 minutes and will be placed mainly where drivers congregate for periods of time (hotels, shopping centers, etc.).
Doesn’t sound to great to me. What if you are making a long-distance trip, over 200 miles? You would have to stop frequently to recharge, and probably only get a few 200-mile trips in a day.
Batteries to store that power only last for about 10 years, and at this time are not replaceable. That and the fact that it will cost you over $19,000 more to buy one.
Hopefully, engineers will further develop the technology for a viable and cost-worthy electric vehicle system.
So, if the monies allocated is to be used for electric vehicles, why not invest it in the technology first?
Spending it on fueling stations for inefficient vehicles just does not make sense.
Electric, or some other form of energy, will be necessary for our future transportation needs. We must develop it carefully and with economics in mind. The current administration is not doing that.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
