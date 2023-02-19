To the Editor:
For several years now, the subject of homelessness in the Killeen and surrounding areas has been high on the “to do” list of the Killeen City Council.
They have done an admirable job of partnering with several non-profits and hiring a consultant to put together a sustainable solution.
I’m not sure how quickly all of these plans can come together, but I’m eager to see the results.
Now for a harsh dose of reality. It is not against the law to be homeless, and you can’t make anyone accept help.
My personal experiences trying to help homeless people over many years have pretty much made me indifferent.
I know it sounds cruel, but I’m beyond fed up with entitled individuals who refuse to do their part when help is offered to get them off the street.
Hearing time and time again “I don’t like rules” when it’s suggested that they go to our local shelter or ask a family member for help. “Who cares?”
Over the years I’ve spent a lot of time, energy and my own money trying to make a difference. Money I should have used to pay off my obligations.
For all my efforts, I have just one victory to my credit. One person who did their part to get off the street.
That person was a disabled veteran who got blown up over in Iraq and then medically discharged.
He had been homeless about four months when our paths crossed one Sunday afternoon.
When asked if he had family — “Yes, sir. A mother and stepdad in Minnesota.”
“If you could get up there, would you have a place to stay?”
“I think so.”
Within an hour, I had it all laid out.
“If I could get you on a bus home, how soon would you be ready to go?”
“I can leave right now!”
“Good answer! Your bus leaves tomorrow at 1 a.m. Now call your parents.”
That’s how easy it can be to get someone off the street.
Let’s help those who want it. Don’t worry about the rest.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
Helping anyone in any detrimental position who doesn't want the help is a waste of time and funds. Seems this person only applies this fact to the homeless!
Typical uniformed, conservative Republican diatribe!!!
This letter is spot on
