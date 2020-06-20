To the Editor:
I previously had a version of this to respond in a bridge-building way to Ms. Rosenberg’s desire to remove the Confederate Memorial at the Bell County Courthouse (Letters, June 13).
I was going to skip right by the rising desire to rename 10 Army posts, named for Confederate generals, but now known by thousands of American soldiers only as Fort Hood and Fort Bragg.
My bridge-building letter started to bend as I read of the Texas A&M quarterback’s desire to remove a statue of Sull Ross, a former A&M president and governor of our state. Before he was a Confederate general (obviously a sin one must never recover from), this model Texas servant was a Texas Ranger, served as McLennan County sheriff, was part of the 1875 Texas Constitutional Convention, and is widely known for saving the university from closure.
Today I read of desires to stop the singing “The Eyes of Texas” and I have to say, “have we lost our collective minds?” Maybe, just maybe when folks read a bit more they will recognize that every time somebody says we should be offended, our first reaction must not be “tear it down.”
I wanted to understand just what this “racist” past was for the UT alma mater. Prepare yourself ... take the kids out of the room ... it was first sung to the UT president at a minstrel show. Yes, that is the horrific, racist past that others deem so offensive that some want to stop singing it. Hard to say this any more delicately than, “this is nuts.” Now some might say, “No, this was a song by Robert E. Lee!” Really? A future UT regent named William Prather hears Robert E. Lee, the president of Washington University, say something with some of the same nouns and verbs in it (“the eyes of the South are upon you”), then 35 years later the UT regent says somewhat similar nouns and verbs, with the word “Texas” thrown in. And then a UT student has a desire to write a football fight song, writes one with fellow students, and makes the cardinal sin it seems of taking a target of opportunity of singing it to the regent-turned-UT President Prather. At a minstrel show.
That’s it. That’s the “sinful” past.
I’m not an Aggie. I’m not a Longhorn. I’m not even a Southerner. I’m just an American who has served at Fort Hood, and Fort Bragg, Fort Rucker, and Fort Lee. Let’s stop this tearing down of everything and just build the rest of us up.
We’re better than what others want us to be.
Howard “Scot” Arey
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.