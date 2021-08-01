To the Editor:
The cluster mailbox on our street has been damaged by the postal delivery driver for more than two months. To get our mail we have to go to the post office (Bacon Ranch ), stand in line for at least 30 minutes and more to get the mail.
When we buy stamps, it is in the price of the stamp, delivery to the home or to a cluster box or a P.O. Box.
I am handicapped and cannot stand in line for a long period of time. Upon inquiry when the box is getting fixed, I was told there are 12 incidents of this kind in front of our case. How long does it take to install a cluster mailbox?
This problem affects half of our street. I tried to get hold of the station manager of the post office but no one answers the phone.
This is kind of relating to the article in “Vanity Fair.” I don’t completely agree with the author’s assessment, but if this would have happened in Harker Heights it would have been rectified already.
There is just something wrong with the attitude of the community in Killeen in general.
Ursula Silva
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.