To the Editor:
As Killeen voters prepare to hear candidates next week in the candidate forum, it is worth noting that the “sales tax swap” to be put forth to Killeen voters is a worthy topic.
The Killeen mayor has stated that the swap is necessary as if this was some unintended side-effect of the Texas property tax reform legislation passed in the last session.
“The city will lose revenue” makes it sound like voters are missing out on money from the state government.
But have no doubt, the “lost” revenue are YOUR property taxes that the city will be constrained from collecting if the sales tax designation stays as it is today.
Changing the sales tax designation from “property tax relief” as the mayor is pushing for will allow the city to collect approximately $1.1M more in property taxes before it hits the now-lowered “rollback” rate (now termed the “voter approval rate”) since the sales tax would no longer be counted toward the total tax revenue subject to the 3.5% tax revenue growth constraint.
This is not some oversight of the law. This is the explicit purpose of the law — the Legislature intended for municipal governments to not collect more than 3.5% additional revenue from year to year without explicit voter approval.
Making this swap will result in more property taxes taken from Killeen taxpayers. By the city’s own estimates, the swap will free up the equivalent of 13 cents of property tax revenue that it would be able to collect.
So while technically true that this swap will not increase the city tax rate, it will absolutely increase the tax revenue the city can collect.
The city does not want its citizen to know that absent a “swap” it may have to reduce its tax rate to stay within the new Texas law that was designed to keep more money in family’s pockets versus government coffers.
Howard “Scot” Arey
Harker Heights
