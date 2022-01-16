To the Editor:
Killeen school board trustees just renewed Superintendent John Craft’s contract this past Tuesday.
They are capable of making that decision, but we still have no mask mandate?
Bell County is at the Code Red Level 1 warning. The COVID infection rate is currently out of control.
Teachers are now being forced to do both in-person learning all day and then spend all evening trying to keep all the kids who are sick and at home in quarantine up to speed on lessons and homework they have missed.
This entire situation is UNSUSTAINABLE!!
We must help flatten the curve.
School districts all around us have shut down.
KISD must do more to protect their staff members who are still healthy.
Our families are suffering. Our kids are suffering.
Teachers are at the breaking point.
Go virtual or mandate masks. I implore this school board to have the COURAGE to act.
What will it take? A mass walkout of students?
Actually, that would shut down schools and ensure that spread of infection on every campus does not continue.
Is that what you want, KISD?
Either you lead or you may end up following behind those who do take action.
Time’s up, KISD!
Irene Andrews
Nolanville
