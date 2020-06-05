To the Editor:
I have watched the video of George Floyd on the ground with the murdering knee of oppression on his neck more times than I would want. But in the end it has made me believe that the knee on his neck is representative of every knee that has ever been placed on the neck of human rights and dignity.
The terrible riots in our country have a rage-filled face that more often than not is dark and so many who do not share in that skin color scurry and hide hoping this will soon be controlled and pass away.
But even as those who would tear our nation apart, using any incident as an excuse for anarchy, let those of us of any color or creed or race, who cherish the fabric of freedom, use this incident as an example of what Americans have fought and died to prevent throughout our history.
This knee on the neck of George Floyd should stand for a knee on the neck of the Holocaust victims of World War II; it should stand for the knee on the neck of any people who have been victims of genocide; it should stand for the knee on the neck of women who are considered property; it should stand for sex trafficking victims; it should stand for what Americans DO NOT represent. Not now. Not ever.
Connie Horn
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.