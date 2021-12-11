To the Editor:
The resignation of the deputy director for Texas Veterans Cemeteries revealed not just the indifference of another bureaucrat’s inartful words but showed that the Texas Legislature has been trying to be “Veteran Friendly” on the cheap.
It was stunning to read that the now-resigned deputy director had to fight for money that only came from other veteran programs like the land and home-improvement loans. I think many readers would have expected state-appropriated money to fully fund the final resting spot for Texas veterans.
But we’ve seen this funding model before. The 100% DV property tax exemption also has no funding for that program, except an afterthought pennies of select reimbursement on each exempted tax dollar. Just like the cemeteries, the Texas Legislature, through its decision NOT TO FUND, expects veterans to pick up the tab for this program, too.
The 100% DV program has pitted neighbor against neighbor in Harker Heights as non-exempted local veterans and civilian citizens pay additional taxes to cover costs for a politically beneficial act by the Legislature. A legislative good deed with nearly universal legislator support should NEVER HAVE LEFT the Capitol without Texas funding ... unless the model all along was for the veterans to pay for this, too.
It’s time for the Legislature to fund what they say is important, and if they won’t, they are signaling that perhaps it’s just not that important beyond the easy, no-cost vote they previously took.
It took the selfless resignation of a retired USAF NCO / Deputy Director of Cemeteries Brown to bring light to the cemetery debacle. It should not take as much from our own legislators to have their peers recognize the selfish incongruency of their previous actions and the resulting destructive financial effects they are putting upon Texas veterans and their communities.
Howard Arey
retired colonel, U.S. Army
Harker Heights
