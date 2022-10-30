To the Editor:
It is now late 2022. By mid-2023, we will see the first births of Generation M. Births that are mandated by law.
Set aside your position on abortion and consider what Generation M will be. There will be an increase in special-needs kids. Many will fall through the adoption programs. Bless all those who can and do bear this burden.
Many will be unwanted and face neglect, abuse and worse. When they are of age to understand, they will know this. Stats show a steep incline in bad youth behaviors now. Just wait. The average age of serious, violent crimes will drop into middle school.
Those who legislated Generation M need to start funding care facilities for the special-needs population. Also prisons for youth. By the mid-2030s, we may have a serious social problem.
Imagine a generation of unwanted people, filled with rejection and rage. Splice in guns, drugs and all the other social changes. It will be a classic Darwin situation. But it may not be the fittest who survive.
Be careful what ya wish for. Those who yelled “right to life” ... what will this life be like?
The social and economic impact of this scenario may be a tipping point for this country.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
