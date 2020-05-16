To the Editor:
During the last Killeen municipal election, 1,650 out of 74,307 registered voters participated by casting a vote.
In the previous municipal election, only 3,038 registered voters cast a ballot. Many people stated that they had no idea when the elections were even when the signage from candidates and PAC’s sprouted like mushrooms.
Not even constant KDH coverage, candidate outreach or city postings have moved the dial much at all.
Moving the council election to November would have exponentially increased voter participation.
If elections must stay in May as determined by some members of our city council, I would recommend sending every registered voter a mail-in ballot.
Our democratic republic depends on voter engagement at every level of government and it’s shameful that so many voters only pay attention when things go horribly wrong.
You can pick up a voter registration application at the library, most government offices or print it off from votetexas.gov.
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
