To the Editor:
Yes, we have a history of racism. It is history and we still have some of it going on now, but that does not mean we should erase history. History is history.
Our job now is to make our country embody freedom for all. Because someone is from some other race than one of us should mean only that this nation is open and free to all of mankind.
I think a heavy fine should be given to someone who does something wrong to someone just because that person is not the same race. It would be a good start toward understanding we are a free nation and so are all of our people.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
