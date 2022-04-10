To the Editor:
A Republican used to mean standing for limited government, free enterprise and traditional values. In Texas one used to be able to make your own decision about health care, your local school board decided what you learned and your city made decisions about how to run the city.
It seems under the banner of “traditional values” and how to be more “conservative” than your opponent, big government knows what is best for you. If you are of a different color, sexual orientation or religion (Muslem for example), you are suspect and our Texas government will marginalize you.
Being a conservative has turned mean as politicians stoke fears in the population about people who are different.
The history books are full of politicians demonizing others to increase their governmental control.
We don’t think it can happen here but Texans have already succumbed and book banning is only the latest.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
You speak of people being demonized. You are correct. If a person believes in small government, is against gay marriage, against the killing of unborn babies, , doesn't want boys who call themselves girls competing against females, who doesn['t want vulgar, obscene books in our children's libraries, and are against the legalization of drugs....you will indeed be "demonized". Isn't that ironic, as well as being very, very sad.
By "book banning" are you referring to the fact parents do not thing sexually explicit and sexually perverse books are appropriate for their 5, 6, and 7 year old children? What is wrong with you?
