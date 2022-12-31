To the Editor:
Where was the New York Times?
To the Editor:
Where was the New York Times?
The recent revelation of the massive lies of Republican George Santos, who won election in New York based on these lies, makes me wonder if the NY Times investigative journalists were on the job.
There are no rules against such lies, and the government is only involved if a crime is committed.We rely on investigative journalists, be they newspapers or media companies, to keep us straight and expose the under-handed way businesses and government lie and cheat.
I applaud the Killeen Daily Herald for doing their background checking on all kinds of events and exposing the unethical, good old boy and downright wrong stuff that goes on in our community. Keep shining that light!
Warren Townsend
Kempner
