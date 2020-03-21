Reader says online teaching shows KISD doesn’t need school bond
To the Editor:
Perhaps the coronavirus is a blessing in disguise, especially for the KISD taxpayers. If our kids can be taught online then why do we need a bond to build more buildings, etc.? Teaching them online would save we taxpayers a lot of money, and if they can be successfully taught online because of this virus, why can’t they be taught on-line every year?
I believe that the panic over this particular virus is being blown out of line. Yes it is a flu virus but we have those every year. I believe the CDC has said the influenza A virus is even more dangerous than the coronavirus but no one is panicking over that.
Leona Parmer
Harker Heights
