To the Editor:
Talk about your huddled masses. We have a time of discovery. We are finding the strengths and weaknesses unknown before.
Both will be tested. Grades will appear on a flattened curve.
The first 50 people who got this disease didn’t know what it was. The last 50 will know. Your impatience may enroll you in that group.
Sit tight. Still too much traffic, travel and contact to actually stop the spread. Bare hands and faces are still too common.
The eventual recovery will hinge on social behaviors. The economy per person/household/community will test our endurance.
So many had thin-margin cash flow before. Now, even the basic needs require outside help. Some adjustments are not optimal in how we will live now.
Those famous pictures of the Dust Bowl/Depression show faces of those overwhelmed by circumstances they could not control. They survived on sheer willpower.
It’s the family album of this country. This page is ours. We can do it. We have to.
Do something to help. I have been making donkey masks. I don’t want my masses to get sick.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
