Reader says personal freedoms must be set aside to stop virus
To the Editor:
When is it appropriate for governments to exercise strength and require citizens/subjects to comply with directives?
Now that we are involved with a historical health event, much needs to be done to prevent the spread of COVD-19, and that is only logical. What is not logical is how citizens sometimes do the right thing and then many go about normal activities especially entertainment (outdoors) with no regard to public health, or their own.
It is true that social distancing is resulting in a flattening out of the number of cases, implying that we are doing the right thing. However, will that continue to be the case?
My deep feeling is that it will not. It is necessary that our government put its foot down and exercise more stringent rules and requirements.
Yes, that sounds authoritarian, but this is a time when we must set aside personal freedoms for the sake of all. South Korea did just that.
At the beginning of the pandemic, South Korea saw an extreme rise in cases, leading many to belief that there would be mass deaths, and that Korea would be the epicenter to the pandemic.
The government stepped up to the plate, established difficult policies in order to prevent person-to-person contact. As a result, South Korea’s cases have plateaued and the government is close to reopening their economy.
We and other countries need to do the same. This does not mean that we are to be an authoritarian state, but are just using common sense to resolve a common problem.
We will never succumb to full government control for long. Our Constitution prevents that. However, national and state governments must work together to prevent the spread. I do not believe that the public will do the “right thing” on their own.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
