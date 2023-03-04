Reader says ‘Peter Principle’ applies to White House, Cabinet

To the Editor:

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

You are so spot on in describing the despicable trash we have in office. If this nation is to survive we must defeat these psycho democrats at the next election. Just look at what empty shelves Biden puts in government positions - cross dressers, socialists, militant activists, perverts. He has made our country a global laughing stock.. Competence is not, nor has ever been a criteria for our balloon buffoon president in filling government positions.

Report Add Reply
Wayne Jefferson

Well written article. Congrats.. let's not forget to mention o. Pedo Joe's long showers and falling off bikes to talk to little girls. Sick

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.