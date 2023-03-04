Reader says ‘Peter Principle’ applies to White House, Cabinet

1. Yes. Other cities, including Temple, have similar ordinances. It’s a good idea.

2. Yes. As long as the guidelines are clearly spelled out, and roosters are excluded, it’s OK.

3. No. If people want to keep chickens, they should live outside of town. It’s a bad idea.

4. No. One or two chickens might be OK, but the ordinance allows up to 12. That’s far too many.

5. Unsure. Without knowing all the pluses and minuses involved, it’s difficult to say.

