Reader says ‘Peter Principle’ applies to White House, Cabinet
To the Editor:
In 1969, a book “The Peter Principle” was published. Fifty some years later, the White House and its Cabinet provided the proof that the book was right.
The book said that individuals will rise to their level of incompetence.
Look at the members of the White House and Cabinet. An incompetent president that could have prevented a war but acted too slowly (will he do it again with Taiwan?) and thinks electricity grows on trees.
He thinks that words are more credible than actions. Allowed invasion of our north and south border and in our skies and lies about his past, present and future on a daily basis. Does not understand that he caused the inflation with his spending priorities.
An incompetent vice president, when not giggling or making commercials with Canadian children about an American space program, has been looking for “root causes” for people illegally entering our country and does not realize that the cause is they were not born here, want a better life and were invited by the president and vice president during the last presidential election debates.
An apologetic Secretary of State whose threats cause laughter in our adversaries.
An incompetent Transportation Secretary (who could not get potholes filled when he was a mayor) who goes on vacation or parental leave or disappears when an emergency arises.
An Energy Secretary who thinks oil leases to drill equals energy and that stealing from our oil reserve to sell to China is a good deal. Has no idea of how to refill the emergency reserve. Hint: remove obstacles so you can DRILL HERE.
A Defense Secretary who more worried about getting the “right” color of troops in the military then meeting recruitment goals, teaching nonmilitary lessons versus how to win in combat.
A Chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff who apologizes for a photo op with one president and allows a military catastrophe with another.
An Attorney General (luckily not on the Supreme Court) who is another wing man to a Democratic president. Who would rather prosecute parents who question the teaching in the schools that they pay for, than the criminal son of a president.
The others are so incompetent most people don’t even know their names or what they are supposed to be doing.
I hope at the end of another two years, people will vote for competency versus appearance and stop trying to think that everyone can be what they wish to be.
Let’s follow the words of Dr. Martin Luther king, Jr. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Let the best person do what they do best. Give opportunity to all but don’t fudge the results to give undeserving individuals an edge.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
(1) comment
You are so spot on in describing the despicable trash we have in office. If this nation is to survive we must defeat these psycho democrats at the next election. Just look at what empty shelves Biden puts in government positions - cross dressers, socialists, militant activists, perverts. He has made our country a global laughing stock.. Competence is not, nor has ever been a criteria for our balloon buffoon president in filling government positions.
Well written article. Congrats.. let's not forget to mention o. Pedo Joe's long showers and falling off bikes to talk to little girls. Sick
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.