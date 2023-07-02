To the Editor:
I have a suggestion to solve the financial need for the city dope law. You had to know this would happen, The city cannot supersede state or federal laws.
I’d rather my tax dollars not be spent for this. I suggest you use the names on the petition that put it on the ballot. Also the names of those who voted for it. Knock on their doors. Require $500 from on on the petition, $350 from voters. Pay to play. Use my tax dollars for something else.
You cannot win this.
Meanwhile July 4 is coming. Again, I will see illegal fireworks. Same mindset for dopers. It’s what they want to do, not what is best for the community.
Three years ago, I saw fireworks in a neighborhood near the vet cemetery. I called PD. The punk who answered said, “Ya can’t have too many fireworks.” Click.
Once again, I will be standing watch, armed, to protect my property.
Hold that thought.
We currently have a social attitude based on personal wants. Matters not if it is dope, fireworks or extremely poor driving habits. Peopl seem determined to show disregard for all others.
I tally bad drivers each trip to town. You name it, they do it. It has become SOP.
Can’t blame this on the recent plague. So many have lost the set point that we share, that keeps us safe, sort of.
We all need to step back, realign what makes us good people, a good country.
We are so divided in so many ways, it might take an earthbound meteor to unite us.
Some remember. We have to find a little less me, a little more we.
Wayne Duncan
Killeen
My thought exactly! Last year when I called KPD two days after the fourth because neighbors were still doing ILLEGAL fireworks well after midnight, I was told I'd have to move to a deserted island somewhere to avoid fireworks. Really KPD!
