To the Editor:

I have a suggestion to solve the financial need for the city dope law. You had to know this would happen, The city cannot supersede state or federal laws.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

scout#1

My thought exactly! Last year when I called KPD two days after the fourth because neighbors were still doing ILLEGAL fireworks well after midnight, I was told I'd have to move to a deserted island somewhere to avoid fireworks. Really KPD!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.