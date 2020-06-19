To the Editor:
In regards to the death of Mr. Floyd at the hands of the police; I must say it was disturbing to see an American police officer treat a person like you would expect in a third world communist country or police state.
The public has lost trust in the police due to their thoughts that all citizens they meet are potential threats.
This mindset with the police needs to change. They must regain our trust or they will fail. So, you see the problem.
Having said all that, I must also say that Mr. Floyd wasn’t a hero.
Our honored military who die in defense of this country do not receive nationally televised funerals with gold coffins and every newscast replaying the event.
If we are going to tell a story, then let’s tell the whole story.
Robert Sheffield
Killeen
