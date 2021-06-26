To the Editor:
The decline of American culture can be seen clearly in the self-absorbed characters in daytime soap operas and the outlandishly excitable contestants in daytime game shows.
The 50-60 year runs of shows like “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless” play out in glittering color the general outline of our own nation’s slide after World War II. Shows like “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” reveal more than prices and prizes.
We are experiencing a holocaust in learning in our schools, a debt conflagration in households, corporations and government, inflation and large-scale unemployment, mass murders, deadly political gridlock, a monstrous wealth gap, retreat of the American empire, police brutality, and civil unrest.
But none of these shows, to be sure, cares a whit about dealing with fundamental problems in our society. Instead, they do their best to contribute to them and glorify them. They provide a leading edge for the utter vacuum of civic consciousness in our country.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
