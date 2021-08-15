To the Editor:
The Fort Hood commander is considering requiring COVID immunizations for his soldiers, with sanctions if they don’t comply.
The problem is, what he is doing is against federal law. My understanding is that federal law prohibits requiring anybody to take an experimental drug, or sanctioning them if they refuse.
At the present time the COVID vaccine is experimental. I would suggest that soldiers who don’t want this vaccine contact an attorney, and contact their representative and senators.
I took the vaccine because my age and other factors made it prudent. However, I adamantly oppose dictatorial commanders defying federal law and the rights of soldiers under their command.
Arrogance and contempt for constitutional rights are far too common in the military.
Don Baker
Killeen
