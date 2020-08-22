To the Editor:
The U.S. Constitution is the Law of the Land. It applies to everybody from the president down to the poorest citizen in Killeen, Texas. It provides for a balance of power so none of the three branches of government becomes more powerful than the other. Political parties are not even mentioned in that basic document.
The Constitution provides for the House of Representatives (the Legislative Branch or Congress) to initiate all revenue bills. Once the House approves the bill, its members negotiate with the Senate, and the bill is sent to the president (Executive Branch) for approval.
The president has several options:
Approve or sign the bill and then it becomes law; or
Veto the bill and return it to Congress with comments or suggestions, or
Do nothing, in which case the bill becomes law after 10 days.
If the president vetoes the bill, Congress can still approve the bill by a 2/3 vote of both the House and Senate.
Today’s reality is that the U.S. House of Representatives (Speaker Pelosi or the Democrats) have submitted several revenue bills to the Senate. However, Senator McConnell (the Republicans), the Senate Leader, has decided that he will not consider these bills if the president will not approve them. By allowing the president to pre-approve all these bills. Senator McConnell has abdicated his duties as leader of the Senate and enabled the president to negotiate with the House of Representatives directly.
We now see the headlines stating the White House or the president and Pelosi or the Democrats are negotiating revenue bills, but the Democrats are not cooperating.
Why is the Senate not performing its constitutional responsibility?
Why are the House and Senate not following our Constitution, which is over 200 years old?
Why is the president of the United states not following the Constitution?
Vote in November. It is necessary to save our nation.
Raul G. Villaronga
retired colonel
Killeen
