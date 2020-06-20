To the Editor:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
It would seem that the Constitution means different things to different people. The chief law enforcement official in the United States orders a peaceful gathering of people exercising their constitutional rights to be tear-gassed, sprayed with mace, and forcibly dispersed so that President Trump can have a photo op holding a Bible outside a church that he does not attend. This act defies all precedents of the presidential office. He swore to protect and defend the Constitution, not defile it. Is it any wonder we have demonstrations nationwide?
John Sammis
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.