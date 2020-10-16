To the Editor:
By attempting to undermine the integrity of our election, and calling for an “army of poll watchers”, Donald Trump is setting the stage for voter confrontation and intimidation.
He is encouraging the potential for violence before, during, and after the election.
This can’t be what Trump supporters want.
Where a desperate Trump is now leading, they may not follow.
Many former Republican elected officials and military leaders have identified Trump as a threat to our democracy.
Unfortunately, Texas’ Sens. Cronyn and Cruz have stood silently by for four years as Trump has undermined our democracy, and our decency.
They have abandoned their principles, one by one, until they have been left with none.
My hope is that there are other Republican voters out there who are willing to quietly admit to themselves that this is not what they voted for, or what they want for America.
Mark McKinney
Flower Mound
