To the Editor:
Renaming military installations will not change history nor will it improve anything.
Many people are students of history. But when I hear the name of Fort Hood, I do not think of a Civil War general, I think of the 61 years of history I have with the installation.
Possibly millions have trained at Fort Hood. Are they supposed to forget that name?
If we encountered a past veteran of Fort Hood and told him a new name, we would have to then explain the name was changed.
The name of Saigon was changed by the Communists 45 years ago. People in Vietnam and the U.S. still call it Saigon. The same would happen if our post name changed.
The name change would cost taxpayers billions of dollars and local communities millions.
Let’s try to do positive things with the current protests, not negative things.
Jasper Hunter
Florence
