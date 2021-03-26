To the Editor:
Did, y’all know?
KISD is the 26th largest school district in the state? I didn’t.
Have you noticed the ridership on KISD school buses?
Have you viewed the most recent on-line/Zoom KISD Board proceedings/meetings?
They leave much to be desired.
“The proof of the pudding, is in the tasting”.
The Mission of KISD is to teach our kids. Is KISD doing it to community standards/expectations?
I think not.
The CV pandemic/”Big Scare” (not to be dismissive of impact) has been massively detrimental to our kids.
I believe the focus should be on simply returning to in-person/on-campus instruction. That should be the #1 Goal/issue at hand.
Defining or redefining the metrics for student achievement and curriculum are much more important than board representation/composition and terms, teacher/staff/employee compensation, plant/facility management: those are all second fiddle.
Hank Glaister
Harker Heights
