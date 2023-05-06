To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Benjamin Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
That quote often comes to mind when people start talking about giving up a little of our God-given rights for supposed safety.
Recently a retired Army major said he supports our right to bear arms and understands that the Second Amendment should not be infringed, but perhaps added to in such a way that it becomes null and void.
He would add extended background checks, extensive psychological testing, further background checks asking your family, neighbors, friends and co-workers about you, mandatory and lengthily qualifications testing.
Also there should be state certification for every weapon you own and every time you buy another one.
All of this, of course, amounts to state and government control of your God-given right to protect yourself and your family from danger.
But he says none of this is infringement of your rights under the Second Amendment.
I wonder what part of “Shall not be infringed,” he fails to understand.
I can only guess that those who blindly follow orders, because the boss, higher-ups, or the government said so would think like this.
Can you imagine if those rules above were applied to free speech, our right to freely worship whichever god we believe in or to freely assemble to protest our grievances against the government?
I dare to say that the refuse would hit the mixmaster.
Phillip L. Newton
Retired first sergeant/
master sergeant
Killeen
This is exactly why I addressed his so called supporter of the 2nd Amendment. While saying he supported it his laundry list of things to keep guns out of law abiding citizens came right out of the liberals playbook.
