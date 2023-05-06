To the Editor:

Benjamin Franklin once said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

RetiredSGM06

This is exactly why I addressed his so called supporter of the 2nd Amendment. While saying he supported it his laundry list of things to keep guns out of law abiding citizens came right out of the liberals playbook.

