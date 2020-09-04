Reader says Senate inaction on aid bill will lead to higher crime rate
To the Editor:
Be aware — due to the inability of the Senate to help people who have been laid off from receiving enough money to pay rent, food for their family, prepare their children for school needs, etc., we can expect more thefts, robberies, etc.
When families are hungry and need a place to live they must find a way to get money. There are not many jobs to apply for.
The House plan put out over two months ago is awaiting the Senate to show their plan. So far the Senate has chosen $200 a week for a family to pay rent, food, children needs for school, pay utility bills and many other things a family needs.
On the other hand the House chose $600.
Our economy dropped over 35% last quarter and we need to put money into the economy. The money people get goes back into our economy.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
