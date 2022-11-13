To the Editor:
RE: 13 years ago, horror and tragedy struck Fort Hood (Nov 5 KDH).
Why would the Daily Herald name the monster that committed those killings at Fort Hood on Nov. 5, 2009?
His name should never be spoken by anyone in any news service. The people that were killed that day should always be named and venerated.
The Army officer who did the killing that day should be allowed to serve his life sentence with no signification of his name or any other personal information.
He should be allowed to die as anonymously as possible.
No person who was hurt by the monster or any family of those killed need to hear or read his name except maybe an announcement of his death in Leavenworth.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
Unless some liberal Democrat commuted his sentence, he was sentenced to death, not life. It should be quickly carried out
