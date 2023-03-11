To the Editor:
The student loan crisis is no secret to Texas and most southern states, in fact.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
The student loan crisis is no secret to Texas and most southern states, in fact.
I’m thankful to conservatives like John Cornyn, Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz, and others who have recognized that these loans have been weaponized against the citizens. They supported S.2598 last session, which would return standard bankruptcy rights to student loans.
The current lending system is failed and finished. 1-in-5 adults hold student loans, 85% were underwater before the pandemic, and Texans, alone, owe $141 BILLION — mostly to the federal government.
This is $10 billion in interest alone leaving the state for Washington, D.C. These people vote and are mostly Republican/Independent, not liberals as the mainstream media would have us believe.
I urge all Republicans in Congress to restore bankruptcy rights to this big-government, predatory loan scam. They should fight for their constituents, not the government and colleges getting rich from it.
Make Texas great again!
Jacque Abron
Midlothian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.