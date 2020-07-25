To the Editor:
Having read some of the debate about the Confederate statue at the Bell County Courthouse, I can see the power of symbols and myths as they influence our decisions, politics, and views of history. As a psychotherapist I treated hundreds of combat veterans for PTSD and a wide range of adjustment issues following war. Many performed acts of heroism, where they risked their lives to save the life of comrades. However, they always said, “I was just doing my job.” Rarely does the command do the paperwork to eventually pin a medal on the soldier for such bravery.
Over time the collective memory of these battles is transformed into a story to match what we want to believe. Do people in Texas remember the uproar in finding out that Davey Crockett was captured and shot at the Alamo? He did not die in battle under a hail of bullets. He was still a hero but the myth is much better than the reality.
As we get further and further from the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, we see the mistakes and misguided policies that made both wars problematic and disappointing to say the least. In spite of that, individual soldiers did heroic acts for comrades and country. They are due all the honor and benefits of a job well done.
Heroic acts by Confederates are different. The individual acts of bravery were truly heroic, but the story we want to tell later has problems. Like the story of the Alamo, the white South needed to reclaim its power following the war and create symbols that celebrated heroes of that war. From about 1880 for the next 40 years, the South created statues and monuments honoring those who fought in the “War of Northern Aggression,” as it is referred to frequently in the South.
These same 40 years saw the rise of the KKK, Jim Crow laws eliminating Black voting and segregation at every level possible. Thriving Black communities like the one in Temple and Tulsa were destroyed with lynching, intimidation and Jim Crow laws.
So why not honor the fallen heroes of the Confederacy? The statues and monuments are an effort to rewrite history. Even General Lee pleaded that no statues be erected to honor him or the war, as he knew they would be divisive, and it was time for healing.
The statues need to go to a cemetery or museum where the whole story is told and it is not a pretty one. The statues were part of a campaign to establish white supremacy and create a story of the South as a victim.
Heroes of Vietnam and Iraq died for their country. Confederate soldiers died to preserve their jobs, way of life and defend their property. Their cause, however, was to destroy the United States of America and preserve their livelihood with slavery.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
