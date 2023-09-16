To the Editor:
RE: “Greek authorities say a 77-year-old man is 11th victim of flooding.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
RE: “Greek authorities say a 77-year-old man is 11th victim of flooding.”
This poor elderly Greek man was connected to the land, place and home. He had survived a long lifetime that no doubt had its share of hardships and challenges.
He had “been through storms” before. Surely, he had. But not storms with nearly 30 inches of rain in 24 hours. The old rules don’t apply.
To honor this man’s memory, we should do more than read about his death and move on.
Andrew King, an Australian climate scientist, acknowledged the role of climate change “intensifying” these downpours. Your average hard-working person does not want a life of even greater challenges than already exist.
If you are not yet familiar with what can be done to respond to this, you can be, and I encourage it. The flooding in villages in Greece might as well be in Houston — it’s the same deal.
Gary Stewart
Laguna Beach, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.