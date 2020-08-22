To the Editor:
It is time! Have you noticed the terrible mess our education from first grade through university level is? The number of teachers who are quitting because they do not want to catch the virus is increasing daily.
Why don’t we use common sense and just cancel this year’s school — to not only save many lives but to know our children can have an education that is worthwhile?
Wait until the scientists find the medicine that will protect all of us from this disease.
That should happen in the next few months and then we can move back to normal as we did with many other diseases like polio for example.
Why are we wasting the time and money for almost no education for our kids? It is time!
Jim Denton
Gatesville
