Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 8:18 am
To the Editor:
Some years back, a well-known insurance company did a traffic analysis of our area.
After about two weeks, the results were published in the KDH.
I laughed when I read the glowing review about how safe and law-abiding Killeen’s drivers were. I knew better.
More recently, another big-name insurance company did their own traffic analysis.
Their results were less than flattering, but spot-on accurate.
So, what’s going on? I wish I knew. Something about getting the steering wheel seems to bring out the worst in people.
Just look at recent KDH stories. Pictures of an SUV on its top, a car going up a power pole guide wire, a car smashed when hit by another car going the wrong direction.
Fender benders are a fact of life. That’s why we have liability insurance.
A ticket is issued. Insurance info is exchanged and life goes on.
But, more and more often, life doesn’t go on for the victims of another driver’s stupidity.
These are some local accidents that stick with me. All were avoidable. No particular chronological order.
Two high school students raced each other on a section of Trimmier, reaching speeds of 117 mph in a 40 mph zone. An innocent driver was killed when one of the racers crashed his car.
Another race, on Elms Road this time. Speeds up to 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. Another innocent driver killed.
In Nolanville, a 10-year-old girl, riding her bicycle, was killed when an impatient driver shot across the grassy median on I-14 to avoid traffic and struck her.
On Rancier Avenue, a young woman on her sport bike was rear-ended by an elderly woman at 30 mph. While recovering from her very serious injuries, the elderly woman came to visit the victim. Not to apologize, as you might expect, but to say — “You can’t do anything to me, because I’m old.” Unbelievable.
Driving is a privilege, not a right. With the privilege comes great responsibility.
While driving looks deceptively easy, it’s not. I can’t believe we share the roads with anyone who hasn’t completed a driver’s education course, taken and passed both the written and driving tests, but we do.
Too many people have suffered or died needlessly through the careless actions of others. It needs to stop.
I never want to look into the eyes of a grieving family, knowing that I’m responsible for that grief. I drive as if others’ lives depend on it.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
