To the Editor:
There is no freedom of religion unless we have a government that is free from religion.
The framers made sure that government and religion did not touch each other. God is never mentioned in the Constitution, and the word religion is only used in stating that there can never, ever be a religious test to hold office.
The Constitution is godless. The very first words are “We the people.” There is no reference to the Supernatural. This was an overt attempt by the framers to build a wall between government and religion.
This view has been substantiated many times over by previous Supreme Court justices. Now we have two rulings by the current court that has torn down this wall.
They ruled that a high school coach can pray with this team on the field at the end of football games They also ruled that the state of Maine must pay tuition for some students if they choose to attend a private religious school.
“Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion.”
The Constitution offers four important words — no, shall, ever, any. These words are adamant in their opposition to establishing religion in the “We the people” Constitution.
Roger Ingersol, Civil War colonel and orator, said of the framers, “they wished to preserve the individuality and liberty of all to prevent the few from governing the many, and the many from persecuting and destroying the few.”
The Supreme Court has defied the separation of church and state that was woven into our Constitutional design.
This was our design, we should be proud of our contribution to the world — not bury it in theocracy. Ben Franklin said, its “A republic if you can keep it.”
Pam Neal
Temple
