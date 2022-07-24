To the Editor:
Snitching on your neighbors used to be only in communist states
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Snitching on your neighbors used to be only in communist states
The new Senate Bill 8 that restricts abortion provides for a $10,000 reward for anyone suing a person who helps or provides the abortion. If you tell a person where to travel to get an abortion, give information or anything that may aid a woman to get an abortion is subject to being sued by fellow citizens.
The way totalitarian states control their citizens is through a reporting process. This is currently the way China keeps tabs on its citizens, including artificial intelligence. Each person has a scorecard indicating how “loyal” they are to the state and the reporting of fellow citizens is essential to its implementation.
Gov. Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature don’t seem to be concerned about this fascist style governance, but let anyone talk about controlling guns, and individual rights are now the centerpiece of the argument against any control of firearms.
Because this law sidesteps the implementation of the law by government people, it appears to create a gap in Constitutional Law. However, this Senate Bill 8 is the first step in creating a vigilante state and turning citizen against citizen.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.