To the Editor:
In 1969, Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas resigned his seat over a $20,000 mistake; that would be $155,000 today.
We don’t yet know the extent of Justice Clarence Thomas’s and his wife’s financial improprieties, but the fact that he’s still on the bench shows how tolerant we’ve become of bribery.
Cliff McSparran
Harker Heights
The fact that the Clintons are never held responsible for their criminal money schemes or the current resident and his family in the White House haven't been held accountable shows who you are. Remember what biden said in Ukraine. If you don't fire that lawyer you won't get the one billion dollars the jokes about it saying guess what 6 hours later that SOB was fired.
In other words, Thomas' rulings protecting our bill of rights has offended your far left beliefs. I applaud Thomas and support him
