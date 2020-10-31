To the Editor:
The United States has less than 5% of the world’s population, but has 20% of its coronavirus deaths. Yet President Trump has falsely claimed that the U.S. has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the world.
The New England Journal of Medicine is one of our country’s most respected scientific publications. Because the Trump administration has undermined trust in science and evidence during the pandemic, this periodical has taken a position on electoral politics for the first time in its 208-year history.
Its editorial, “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” asserts: “Truth is neither liberal nor conservative. When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.”
On Nov. 3, let’s vote to restore the connection between truth and policy.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
