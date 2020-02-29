To the Editor:
The coronavirus is now pandemic (worldwide). The U.S. has never been less prepared for this globally infectious disease.
In 2018, President Trump fired the government’s Pandemic Response Team and never bothered to replace them.
For the past two years, there has been no Global Health Security expert at the National Security Council.
Fear not. Trump did form a new Coronavirus Task Force being led by Ken Cuccinelli (Fox News regular). This amazingly astute “leader” was asking his Twitter followers how to obtain the Johns Hopkins maps to tell him the locations of the coronavirus.
Folks, this is Trump’s direct appointment and one of his “best people” who has to rely on Twitter followers for information and direction.
Trump wants to cut the budgets of the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. This is your Republican administration hard at work protecting you.
Randy Broussard
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.