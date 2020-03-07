To the Editor:
A recent letter praised President Trump for requesting $2.5 billion to combat the spread of the coronavirus. I would offer that the president take the $3 billion that the military was forced to divert to building the wall and use that money that has already been appropriated to combat this virus. What is more important — a useless wall or the health concerns of the nation?
John Sammis
Killeen
