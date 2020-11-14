To the Editor:
President Donald Trump undermined his own reelection by opting to vilify the press and all those who did not kowtow before him as “enemies of America,” rather than highlighting his administration’s achievements, especially overseas.
His administration’s peacemaking efforts went beyond the Abraham Accords that now include Sudan.
While his “Deal of the Century” was so anti-Palestinian that it had no chance to succeed, President Trump did coax Kosovo and Serbia into signing a milestone economic accord and he has sought to deescalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula and bring an end to the internecine bloodletting in Afghanistan and Iraq — in large part, so our troops can finally return home.
His administration’s initiatives to help Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve their differences over Nagorno-Karabakh and to establish a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon are also commendable.
He alone bears responsibility for his tainted legacy.
George Aldridge
Belton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.