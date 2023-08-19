To the Editor:
The Supreme Court’s early limit on free speech was that you can’t yell “FIRE” in a crowded movie theater. The “free give-away” in Time Square is a pretty good example of irresponsible free speech.
Politicians claim that they can say anything they want since they are expressing an opinion. Hitler’s hate speech is a painful reminder for Germany as they try to limit it. Do we really understand how powerful the demonization of others is in our political system?
I recently ran across a book by a Canadian author (Danesi) who is a linguist — the study of how language is used. In his book “Politics, Lies and Conspiracy Theories.” he describes how powerful leaders in Poland, Germany and the USA have risen to authoritarian power by the use of derogatory words to describe opponents. Jews were maggots, scum, cheaters, perverts and swindlers to Hitler. The author asserts that the person who has some form of fear is the most susceptible candidate.
Former President Trump is the master of derogatory comments. He has a “nickname” for each opponent. People at his rallies love it and cheer with each comment. After being indicted for an attempt to overthrow the past election, he immediately said, “If you come after me, I’m coming after you.” This is Trump politics, but not allowed in criminal proceedings. It is witness tampering, and the judge told him so.
We shall see how he handles this because he can’t yell “FIRE” in the court room.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
